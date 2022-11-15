Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 150.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

