Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 515,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

