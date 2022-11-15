Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.3% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Zscaler by 1,490.9% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Zscaler by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

Shares of ZS opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

