Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,036,000 after buying an additional 85,827 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.