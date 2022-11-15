Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $321,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,550 ($29.96) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shell Stock Down 2.0 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of Shell stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

