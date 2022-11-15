Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 2.84% of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DEUS opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

