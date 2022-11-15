DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,303 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Down 2.7 %

DocuSign stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 1.12. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $275.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.