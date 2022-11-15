Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $326.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.69. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.