Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $167.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,892,676.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,892,676.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,889 shares of company stock valued at $40,151,033 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

