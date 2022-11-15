Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 110,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.