Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,814 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $61,788,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 669,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 302,670 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $544.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.