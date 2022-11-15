Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in WestRock by 382.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WestRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in WestRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in WestRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 5.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Citigroup upped their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

