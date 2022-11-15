RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $232.76 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

