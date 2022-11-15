ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ABB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ABB by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in ABB by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ABB by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABB opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

