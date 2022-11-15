Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Neonode stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

