Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPLFF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:CPLFF opened at $2.71 on Monday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

