Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$59.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

