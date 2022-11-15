Wedbush Comments on Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $4.69 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $591.84 million and a PE ratio of -11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

