HC Wainwright Comments on Context Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Context Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Context Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.19 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
