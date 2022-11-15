HC Wainwright Comments on Context Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Context Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.19 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Context Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

