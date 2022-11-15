Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Product Partners L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Product Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Capital Product Partners Trading Up 1.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.34%.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
