Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Product Partners L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Product Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.34%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

