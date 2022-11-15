Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $17.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 274,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.