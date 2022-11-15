BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

