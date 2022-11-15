Delcath Systems, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.56) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Delcath Systems in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.92). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 8.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DCTH opened at $2.76 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.