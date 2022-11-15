Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cepton in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Cepton’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cepton’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Cepton alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cepton in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of CPTN stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Cepton has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jun Pei sold 100,000 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,850,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,353,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cepton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.