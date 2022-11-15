Brokers Offer Predictions for DICE Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICE Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.35). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,640,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $59,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985,251.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

