FY2022 EPS Estimates for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Increased by William Blair

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 7.2 %

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

DIBS stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $49,634.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,962 shares of company stock worth $118,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.