HC Wainwright Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Curis in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Curis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Curis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Curis Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curis by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Curis by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 102,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Curis by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curis by 2,094.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 288,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.