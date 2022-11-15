FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of DBTX opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 801,010 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 157,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

