FY2022 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4,893.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 200,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 31.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 153,197 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $9,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.