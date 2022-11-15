Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Daseke in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Daseke’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke Price Performance

Daseke stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $411.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Daseke had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daseke

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Daseke by 35.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 475.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 5.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading

