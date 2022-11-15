Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $1.18 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) by 387.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

