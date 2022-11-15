Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $8.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.69. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.45.

EQNR stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

