FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Funko alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Funko Trading Down 6.6 %

Insider Transactions at Funko

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.25 on Monday. Funko has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $466.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 625.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 56.0% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 425,633 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in Funko by 345.5% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 221,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.