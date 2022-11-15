Oppenheimer Comments on Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.57) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.65). The consensus estimate for Frequency Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $80.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 332,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 204,263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 166,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

