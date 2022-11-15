B. Riley Weighs in on L.B. Foster’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at L.B. Foster

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.