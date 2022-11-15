HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.72). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FULC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $354.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,800 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,708,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,450,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 242,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

