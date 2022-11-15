Critical Analysis: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) vs. Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 2 1 4 0 2.29 Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus target price of $99.14, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 32.73% 62.43% 26.34% Centrus Energy 57.33% -144.47% 32.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Centrus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $2.86 billion 10.48 $585.45 million $7.30 14.38 Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.94 $175.00 million $8.03 4.96

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats Centrus Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives, as well as ingredient in manufacturing of gunpowder. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops, including corn, rice, sugar, soybean, and wheat; industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts; and other fertilizers and blends. The company operates in Chile, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.