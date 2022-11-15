Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $15.71

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 2,570,323 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,306,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,921,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 7,574.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,060,462 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.8 %

O-I Glass Company Profile

OI stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

