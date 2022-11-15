Reviewing MIND Technology (MIND) & The Competition

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) is one of 16 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MIND Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $23.11 million -$15.09 million -0.46 MIND Technology Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.12

MIND Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology. MIND Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MIND Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -42.73% N/A -31.07% MIND Technology Competitors -280.20% -5.67% -4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MIND Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND Technology Competitors 74 491 568 19 2.46

As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.37%. Given MIND Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MIND Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MIND Technology rivals beat MIND Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MIND Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems. It also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical terminations, as well as side scan sonar equipment and systems. The company markets its products to governmental and commercial customers through internal sales organization and a network of distributors and representatives. It operates in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia/South Pacific, Eurasia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.