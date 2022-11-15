Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) versus Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Head to Head Analysis

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Opthea has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Opthea and Finch Therapeutics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 2 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opthea presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 443.41%. Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,352.99%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Opthea.

11.7% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Opthea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opthea and Finch Therapeutics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $90,000.00 3,247.76 -$92.82 million N/A N/A Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 3.01 -$58.16 million ($2.25) -0.52

Finch Therapeutics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Finch Therapeutics Group -6,431.16% -48.44% -39.81%

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

