Analysts Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Price Target at $86.17

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $160.51.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Workiva by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Workiva by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

