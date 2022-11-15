Head to Head Contrast: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) versus OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -16.62% -6.62% -6.26% MultiPlan 8.99% 4.29% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OptimizeRx and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 1 4 0 2.80 MultiPlan 0 1 1 0 2.50

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $44.71, indicating a potential upside of 110.12%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 126.45%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $61.29 million 5.96 $380,000.00 ($0.58) -36.69 MultiPlan $1.12 billion 1.05 $102.08 million $0.16 11.50

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MultiPlan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MultiPlan beats OptimizeRx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages. It also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, the company operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, it offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. Additionally, the company provides evidence-based physician engagement solution applied to real-world data to assist healthcare providers in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations. It also offers therapy initiation workflow focused on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was found in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

