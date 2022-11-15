Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $125.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.98.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

