Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT at C$97.71

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$64.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.68. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$55.35 and a 1 year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

