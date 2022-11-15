Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) & MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Head-To-Head Survey

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and MS&AD Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $588.55 million 0.46 $17.58 million $0.35 22.34 MS&AD Insurance Group $45.71 billion 0.37 $2.34 billion $1.57 9.04

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re. MS&AD Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

43.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greenlight Capital Re and MS&AD Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 2.73% 3.14% 1.01% MS&AD Insurance Group 3.92% 6.95% 0.91%

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

