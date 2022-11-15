Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) PT at $202.00

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $225.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.59.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.