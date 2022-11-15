Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) PT at $202.00

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $225.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.59.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

