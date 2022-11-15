Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $106.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 885.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 528,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 334,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.