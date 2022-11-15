Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $255.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $234.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.86. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

