TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$149.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$149.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.8 %

X opened at C$132.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$131.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$139.90.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

