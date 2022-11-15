AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 103.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in AMC Networks by 177.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMC Networks Company Profile

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

